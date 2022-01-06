News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Public to get say over plans for new bus and cycle lane in Kett's Hill

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:50 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 8:00 PM January 6, 2022
Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A new bus and cycle lane in Kett's Hill could shorten bus journeys and reduce carbon emissions in the city, say officials.

A public consultation has been launched for the plans to introduce the 80m lane down the steep Norwich road.

People have until Friday, January 28 to comment on the proposals.

Norfolk County Council calculate that the work could make bus journeys 80 seconds quicker at peak times and First Bus has committed to increasing the frequency of the route to offer up to 10 buses per hour.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Pict

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "This project would be a significant addition to bus journey time savings we’ve been making across the network through our investment from the Department for Transport, with the ultimate goal of increasing use of sustainable transport and improving air quality in Norwich.

"We also understand there is a balance to strike with the other ways in which people use an area, in particular for those visiting local businesses. With this in mind, the proposals also address the need for parking while improving direct links for those on foot.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who uses the bus services, visits or lives in this area to help shape the final version of the plans put forward to committee for construction.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
  2. 2 Norwich man reported missing found safe and well
  3. 3 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
  1. 4 Five-bed Victorian home with two flats in Golden Triangle on sale for £1.3m
  2. 5 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  3. 6 Why this independent coffee shop has boarded up windows
  4. 7 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
  5. 8 Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car
  6. 9 Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash
  7. 10 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy

Locals and businesses in the area are invited to share their views on the project which will be considered by the Transport for Norwich Joint Committee before a final decision is made.

You can find out more about the proposals and take part here

Local businesses have already spoken of fears that the work could impact trade. Kett's Hill Bakery fear it could be the "final straw" due to the impact on parking on the road.

The project is part of a wider programme of changes to the city's infrastructure using funding from the £32m Transforming Cities Fund which was awarded in September 2020.

Other projects taking place include the £6.1m St Stephens revamp, a redesign of the Heartsease roundabout  and a new bus interchange at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

The new bike lane is intended to improve the safety of cyclists. 

In August, a cyclist was left injured after a crash at the Kett's Hill roundabout prompting an appeal from Norfolk Police.

Earlier this year the crash hotspots in the city were revealed with busy roads and junctions accounting for a large proportion of incidents.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10.

Norfolk Live News

City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Opinion

Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich

Ian Williams

Logo Icon
People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon