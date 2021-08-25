NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales

Published: 1:05 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 1:53 PM August 25, 2021

The hay bales on the Horsford Roundabout on the NDR

Drivers will be delayed on parts of the NDR due to the Horsford roundabout being partially blocked.

Hay bales are covering part of the road approaching the roundabout between Drayton Lane and Brewery Lane.

Police were called at 11.48am to deal with approximately 20 hay bales.

The AA reports that traffic is coping well, though drivers can expect some delays.

By 12.10pm, police had removed the significant bales and left the scene.

