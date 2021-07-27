Roadworks you need to know about in Norwich

Published: 1:32 PM July 27, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Norwich at the moment. - Credit: PA

Roadwork projects are being announced in Norwich at a lightning pace – but the trade-off for improved highways means months of disruption for the city.

Here are some of the roadwork projects taking place in Norwich this week:

Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A £470,000 road improvement project began earlier this month in Norwich and is expected to cause disruption until September.

The disruption is to allow for work to widen the road and install a new zebra crossing close to one of the park entrances.

South Park Avenue is closed to all traffic from Colman Road up to and including the junction with Pettus Road.

The junctions with Pettus Road and Parmenter Road will be closed.

Access to homes, the school and parking at Eaton Park are maintained, but Norfolk County Council said all vehicles will need to access South Park Avenue from the Colman Road end and exit via Buckingham Road as a one-way system will be in place.

Exit from the one-way system will be through to Bluebell Road.

Work on Hall Road in Norwich will start on Wednesday, July 14. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Up to eight weeks of roadworks began on July 14, with Hall Road shut in one direction while the £85,000 work is done.

The work is to reconstruct and resurface pavements on the road, from the A146 ring road roundabout at Tuckswood to St John's Close.

The phased one-way closure in place means that there is no access past the works for traffic travelling south, and a fully signed diversion is in place.

The council says roads remain accessible to residents, businesses and the school.

But it means changes to First's 38 and 38A services heading away from the city.

They will follow their usual route as far as the end of Trafford Road and Hall Road, at which point they will turn right and then operate via Cecil Road, Ipswich Road and Lakenham Road to resume the usual route on the roundabout at the end of Hall Road.

Essential work began on Monday in Middleton's Lane, off Cromer Road, Hellesdon, to put in a zebra crossing.

The work is expected to last six weeks during the summer holidays. This is to replace an existing pedestrian crossing and improve safety at a busy school crossing point.

The road will be closed during the six weeks and although access will be maintained to properties there may be some short delays at times.

The work, which will cost around £100,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

Cadent gas began a gas disconnection to the former Barclays bank on Church Lane, in Eaton, on Monday.

There are multi-way temporary signals at the junction of Eaton Street, Bluebell Road and Church Lane and a banned left-hand turn from the car park next to Stratfords estate agents with a diversion in place.

The removal of the left-hand turn from the car park is to improve safety whilst the temporary lights are in place.

The diversion for the banned left hand turns from the car park will be Church Lane, Greenways, Cheyham Mount, Ebbisham Drive, Greenways and back onto Church Lane.

Pedestrian access is not affected and access to all businesses and properties has been maintained.

The Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A £800,000 project to improve the surface of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) got under way on Monday, July 19.

A treatment called Reclamite is being used, which Norfolk County Council officers say will mean the 12.4-mile road will keep its "as new condition".

The treatment, which costs about £2.40 per square metre, has a lower carbon footprint compared to other surfacing techniques and will cut long-term maintenance costs, according to officers.

The council has said the work, which is weather dependent, will be carried out at off-peak times, with workers able to treat and reopen a one mile lane of road within a few hours.

There will be rolling lane closures and temporary speed limits of 10mph will be in place where work is being done.

Until August 1, there will be no access to the NDR from Thorpe End Drive and parts of Plumstead Road, and for a week after that access will be restricted from the B1149 Brewery Lane and Holt Road.