A11 closure: Person trapped after three-car crash

Updated

The A11 at Thickthorn near Norwich - Credit: Google

Someone is trapped in a car after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A11.

Officers were called to Thickthorn near Norwich following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are en route to the scene, having been called at 2.10pm this afternoon, April 22.

One person is trapped in a car and emergency services are working to free them.

The A11 is closed from Wymondham to Thickthorn. It is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There are currently queues from Thickthorn to Ketteringham, a two-and-a-half-mile stretch.

There are also some queues forming on Newmarket Road and the A47.

Police have warned that delays are possible.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

