A11 closure: Person trapped after three-car crash
Someone is trapped in a car after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A11.
Officers were called to Thickthorn near Norwich following reports of a three-vehicle collision.
Emergency services are en route to the scene, having been called at 2.10pm this afternoon, April 22.
One person is trapped in a car and emergency services are working to free them.
The A11 is closed from Wymondham to Thickthorn. It is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
There are currently queues from Thickthorn to Ketteringham, a two-and-a-half-mile stretch.
There are also some queues forming on Newmarket Road and the A47.
Police have warned that delays are possible.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.