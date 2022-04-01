Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two crashes causing delays around Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:20 PM April 1, 2022
Police have been called to multiple crashes in and around Norwich this afternoon which have caused delays to travel - Credit: Google

Two crashes have been causing delays on roads in and around Norwich this afternoon.

A Ford Ranger and Ford Transit van collided on the A146 in Trowse near the A47 flyover.

Police were called at 2.30pm and remained at the scene until the road was cleared at about 2.50pm.

No injuries were reported.

Police were called to another crash involving two vehicles on Mile Cross Road at 2.30pm.

There are reports of very slow traffic in the area following the crash with traffic building along Mile Cross Road and Drayton Road.

