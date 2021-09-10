Published: 7:43 PM September 10, 2021

There has been a multiple-car crash at Thickthorn roundabout on the A47 this evening.

Heavy congestion was reported but the road has now reopened and delays are easing.

The fire service were called to attend the incident at 5:22pm and left the scene at 6:14pm.

More details to follow.

