News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Multiple car crash at Thickthorn roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:43 PM September 10, 2021   
Traffic makes it's way around Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture:

Police stopped Richard Brown on the Thickthorn roundabout and later found he had drugs hidden in his bottom. - Credit: Archant

There has been a multiple-car crash at Thickthorn roundabout on the A47 this evening.

Heavy congestion was reported but the road has now reopened and delays are easing. 

The fire service were called to attend the incident at 5:22pm and left the scene at 6:14pm. 

More details to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 



You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate

Norwich Live

Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
James Shepherd, Richard Crane

Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon