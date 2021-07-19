Gas works set to cause delays at Eaton junction

Published: 10:35 PM July 19, 2021

Gas work is set to cause delays at a junction in Eaton.

From July 26 to July 30, Cadent gas will be completing a gas disconnection to the former Barclays bank on Church Lane, in Eaton, so that work can safely continue.

There will be multi-way temporary signals at the junction of Eaton Street, Bluebell Road and Church Lane and a banned left-hand turn from the car park next to Stratfords estate agents with a diversion in place.

This is expected to cause delays.

Pedestrian access will not be affected and access to all businesses and properties will be maintained.

The diversion for the banned left hand turns from the car park will be Church Lane, Greenways, Cheyham Mount, Ebbisham Drive, Greenways, and back onto Church Lane.

The removal of the left-hand turn from the car park is to improve safety whilst the temporary lights are in place.

The County Council and Cadent Gas have thanked people for their patience while this essential work is carried out.

For up-to-date information about roadworks in Norfolk is available on the County Council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks