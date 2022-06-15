Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Norwich

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Drayton High Road - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash near Norwich.

Emergency services were called at 12.15pm today (June 15) to a single-vehicle collision in the Hellesdon area.

The rider came off his bike in Drayton High Road near Middletons Lane.

No other vehicles were involved.

The male rider has since been taken to hospital.

Following the crash, traffic built up between the junction of Sweet Briar Road and Middletons Lane.