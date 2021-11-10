News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Hellesdon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:04 PM November 10, 2021
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Middletons Lane Norwich

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Middletons Lane in Hellesdon. - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Hellesdon.

Police were called to Middletons Lane at 9am on Wednesday, November 10, after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle. 

The East of England Ambulance Service were then called to the scene, near the Reepham Road junction, and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

It is believed he suffered only minor injuries.

There were long delays in the Middletons Lane area on Wednesday morning due to road closures. 

Roadworks in Cromer Road caused diverted traffic to build up in the area.

