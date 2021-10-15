Motorcyclist injured after crash on Norwich road

Published: 1:08 PM October 15, 2021

A collision between a motorcyclist and a car is causing delays on Daniels Road, A140 and the surrounding area. - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has suffered a leg injury after a crash on a busy Norwich road.

The fire service was called to Daniels Road, near Notcutts garden centre, at 12.09pm today to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston are in attendance.

Norfolk police and the ambulance service are also at the scene.

The motorcyclist is reportedly receiving care at the scene for a leg injury.

As a result of the crash, traffic is building in the area, especially on Daniels Road, Lime Tree Road, and Eaton Road.

