Motorcyclist injured after crash on Norwich road
Published: 1:08 PM October 15, 2021
A motorcyclist has suffered a leg injury after a crash on a busy Norwich road.
The fire service was called to Daniels Road, near Notcutts garden centre, at 12.09pm today to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
Crews from Carrow and Sprowston are in attendance.
Norfolk police and the ambulance service are also at the scene.
The motorcyclist is reportedly receiving care at the scene for a leg injury.
As a result of the crash, traffic is building in the area, especially on Daniels Road, Lime Tree Road, and Eaton Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
