Motorcyclist riding Harley-Davidson suffers serious injuries in crash

The single-vehicle collision happened on Stocks Hill in Bawburgh, on Saturday, July 9, just before 8pm.

The Harley-Davidson rider, a man in his 50s, was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he remains.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who may have information, or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Acle Police Station, on 101, quoting incident number 406 of Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.