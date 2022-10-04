Motorcyclist injured in crash near Norwich

A person has been injured in a crash involving a car and motorbike in Rackheath - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in Rackheath, near Norwich.

Police were called to Salhouse Road at 3.50pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Two vehicles - a car and a motorbike - are involved.

The road remains partially blocked and emergency services are still at the scene.

One person - the motorcyclist - has been injured in the crash but the level of injury is currently unknown.

There is heavy congestion along the road following the collision.

Two Norfolk Fire Service crews from Carrow and Earlham attended and made the scene safe.