Biker in serious condition in hospital following crash near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:16 AM October 5, 2022
A person has been injured in a crash involving a car and motorbike in Rackheath

A motorcyclist in his 30s remains in hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Salhouse Road - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist in his 30s remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition following a crash near Norwich.

Officers were called to Salhouse Road, west of the Broadland Northway roundabout, at 3.55pm on Tuesday, October 4, following reports of a collision involving a blue Zontes Rocketman motorbike and a Grey Renault Captur.

The road between Sprowston and Rackheath was partially closed and was re-opened fully shortly before 6.20pm.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorbike driving prior to the collision to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of Salhouse Road around the time of the incident. 

Anyone that can help can contact PC Craig Knowles on 101 or via Craig.Knowles@norfolk.police.uk, quoting incident NC-04102022-328.


