Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:00 AM March 19, 2022
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Trowse last night.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A motorcyclist has died following a fatal collision in Trowse last night. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the A146 between Martineau Lane and the A47 at around 7.40pm on Friday, March 18. 

Police and ambulance services attended the incident and closed the road to traffic in both directions.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.  

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed the man's family have been informed.

The road did not reopen until around 4am in the early hours of this morning [March 19]. 

