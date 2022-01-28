News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:04 AM January 28, 2022
Updated: 11:34 AM January 28, 2022
A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash on the A146.

The collision happened on Thursday, January 27, at 12.30pm near Framingham Pigot.

A motorbike, a Vauxhall Combo Van and a Ford Transit Van were involved in the crash near Highways Nursery in Loddon Road. 

Emergency services were called to the scene and despite treatment, the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 30s died at the scene.

The road was blocked both ways between Fox Road and Sallow Lane for several hours following the crash. 

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of a black motorbike on the A146 between Norwich and Thurton at the times stated, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference NC-27012022-160.

