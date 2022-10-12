Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on NDR roundabout

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:07 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 9:17 AM October 12, 2022
A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash at the North Walsham Road roundabout this morning

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash at the North Walsham Road roundabout this morning - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash at a roundabout on the NDR this morning.

It happened on the North Walsham Road roundabout at about 7.30am (October 12).

Police and an ambulance crew were called to the scene.

The motorcyclist is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Motorists have been experiencing delays in the area.

A police spokesperson said westbound traffic was restricted to one lane as of 8.30am. 



