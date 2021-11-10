Long delays on roads in and around Norwich
Delays have been reported on roads in and around Norwich this morning, with severe congestion in Hellesdon.
There are delays of up to nine minutes in Drayton High Road, between Drayton and the Sweet Briar Road industrial estate.
The closure of Cromer Road for roadworks is causing traffic to build up along surrounding roads.
Heavy traffic from the NDR Holt Road junction to the Middletons Lane turn off is also causing delays.
There are reports a badly parked lorry between Middletons Lane and Drayton High Road is causing queues of 30 minutes past the Cock Pub.
An accident has also been reported at the mini-roundabout which connects Reepham Road with Middletons Lane.
There are also delays on Reepham Road heading to Mile Cross Lane.
Delays of four minutes in the A47 westbound near Cringleford can also be expected.
Bus diversions are also in place due to road closures.
Buses serving Gertrude Road will instead stop at Mousehold Avenue and buses serving Wroxham Road will be diverted via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.