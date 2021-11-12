News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drivers facing long delays near Norwich due to roadworks

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:05 AM November 12, 2021
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Traffic is building in and around Norwich this morning. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Traffic is building across Norwich this morning, with drivers facing long delays near the city due to roadworks. 

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in and around Norwich you need to know about today, Friday, November 12.

Resurfacing work in Cromer Road, near Norwich Airport, is continuing to cause slow moving traffic.

Queues are forming in Holt Road and at the NDR roundabout, with current delays of 16 minutes. 

Other roads in the area are seeing traffic building as drivers divert to avoid the roadworks, including Reepham Road, Drayton High Road and Middletons Lane. 

Elsewhere this morning, Mousehold Lane in Sprowston is seeing an increase in traffic, particularly at the roundabout which meets Sprowston Road and Wroxham Road.

Motorists may face delays on the A147 and Whitefriars as drivers heads towards Tombland and Riverside.

Traffic is building on Dereham Road near Notre Dame High School and in Earlham Road.

Newmarket Road is also seeing its usual traffic, with queues where it meets Mile End Road.

