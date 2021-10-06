Morning traffic: delays on Dereham Road and St Andrews Street

Published: 9:37 AM October 6, 2021

Traffic is building this morning (Wednesday, October 6) across Norwich, with delays affecting multiple areas of the city centre.

Here is where drivers can avoid the heaviest traffic.

Traffic is building at Middleton's Lane, at the junction with Drayton High Road.

Nearby, Sweet Briar Road is seeing long waits where drivers are waiting at the roundabout that connects the street with Guardian Road and Dereham Road.

Dereham Road is also experiencing delays in multiple places, with the usual traffic near Bowthorpe Park.

Further into the city centre, Dereham Road is seeing slow queuing where there it meets Bowthorpe Road, which is closed due to water mains work.

The A147 leading up to Chantry Place car park is seeing delays, affected by morning traffic meeting the ongoing roadworks on Grapes Hill.

Where Earlham Road becomes Unthank Road is also seeing delays due to the same roadworks closing Covent Road.

St Andrews Street remains busy this morning, with traffic tailing back onto Duke Street and Westwick Street.

Drivers may want to avoid Watton Road where possible, due to a reported accident at the junction with Colney Lane that leads to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The A47 is seeing usual delays near Longwater, however westbound traffic is reportedly heavier than normal.

