Moped rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A moped rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Costessey.

The collision happened at the corner of Folate Lane and Town House Road just before 10am on Thursday, April 14.

A moped and a car were involved and the road is blocked.

Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene.

The rider of the moped was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the crash.

Recovery arrived at the scene at 12.15pm. The road will be reopened shortly.

