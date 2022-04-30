Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Megabus route between Norwich and London cancelled due to drop in demand

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:57 AM April 30, 2022
Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Megabus route between Norwich and London has been cancelled. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The Megabus has announced it has cancelled its route between Norwich and London due to a drop in demand.

The M16 service ran between Norwich, with stops at the bus station and University of East Anglia, and Straford in London. 

A spokesman for the Megabus said it was "due to a reduction in passenger numbers", adding that there were no plans to reintroduce the service at present. 

You can only buy tickets up until Sunday, May 1 and after that it will stop. 

