News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of Marriott's Way to close for nine weeks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:59 AM October 28, 2021   
Marriott's Way trail in Norfolk. The county council wants to extend Norfolk's network of 'Greenways'

Part of Marriott's Way is set to close for nine weeks for resurfacing work. - Credit: Archant

A footpath will be closed for nine weeks to allow for resurfacing work and an access for all ramp to be installed. 

Marriott's Way in Drayton is due to temporarily close on November 1 between Taverham Road and Fakenham Road.

The aim of the work is to create an off-road route for people using the path which will be accessible all year round.

There will also be a heritage railway gate placed at the Taverham Road entrance as well as bird and bat boxes.

Marriott's Way resurfacing, Drayton Taverham Norwich

The plan for the resurfacing and ramp on Marriott's Way in Drayton and Taverham - Credit: Norwich County Council

During these works one lane on Fakenham Road and Taverham Road will be suspended.

Two-way traffic lights, as well as a 20mph speed limit, will be in place and the affected bus stop on Fakenham Road will be relocated.

The pavements on each end of the Marriott's Way will also be closed, with the other side of the road open and two temporary sets of crossing signals.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police swoop on Norwich address
  2. 2 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  3. 3 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  1. 4 Community in shock as murder investigation launched
  2. 5 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
  3. 6 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  4. 7 Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path
  5. 8 Speed signs to FINALLY be installed at 'accident hotspot'
  6. 9 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
  7. 10 New pop-up dried flower store opens in Norwich

A diversion for those using Marriott's Way will be in place and there will also be resurfacing work on the footpath between Costessey Lane and Gunton Lane.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane 

Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Claire Minter and her daughter Alice have lost over 12st combined since January 2020.

Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Clover Road in Norwich

Armed police called to reports of man with knife

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon