Part of Marriott's Way to close for nine weeks
A footpath will be closed for nine weeks to allow for resurfacing work and an access for all ramp to be installed.
Marriott's Way in Drayton is due to temporarily close on November 1 between Taverham Road and Fakenham Road.
The aim of the work is to create an off-road route for people using the path which will be accessible all year round.
There will also be a heritage railway gate placed at the Taverham Road entrance as well as bird and bat boxes.
During these works one lane on Fakenham Road and Taverham Road will be suspended.
Two-way traffic lights, as well as a 20mph speed limit, will be in place and the affected bus stop on Fakenham Road will be relocated.
The pavements on each end of the Marriott's Way will also be closed, with the other side of the road open and two temporary sets of crossing signals.
A diversion for those using Marriott's Way will be in place and there will also be resurfacing work on the footpath between Costessey Lane and Gunton Lane.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.