Norfolk village bridge to close after being damaged by vehicle

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:40 AM October 20, 2022
Markshall Bridge, in Caistor St Edmund, is to be closed for three days

A bridge in a Norfolk village is closing to allow repair work to take place after it was damaged by a vehicle.

Markshall Bridge, which spans the River Tas at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich, will be closed on October 26 for three days.

The brickwork to the northwest corner of the parapet fencing requires taking down and rebuilding after the damage to the bridge.

Due to the narrow road width, the road will be closed to allow the project to be carried out safely but pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

A fully signed diversion will be in place during the work.

The project, which will cost £3,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

