Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:31 PM December 13, 2021
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

A man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head and leg injuries after the crash in Norwich on Saturday. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A man was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries after being hit by a car on the A140 in Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the crash between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian which happened on the northbound carriageway of Farrow Road at the junction with Earlham Road at 5.30pm on Saturday, December 11.

A man in his 20s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head and leg injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers are searching for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy at Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 307 of December, 11, 2021.

