Man taken to hospital after crash involving car and tractor

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:29 PM January 18, 2022
Emergency services were called to the Kings Head on Norwich Street in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesda

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a tractor in Weston Longville. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash between a car and a tractor.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Weston Green Road in Weston Longville at 8.41am this morning (January 18).

One lane of the road was blocked while recovery work took place but was reopened just after 9.30am.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended with crew from Earlham and Dereham on scene to make the area safe.

An ambulance also attended the scene after receiving a call at 8.45am.

The driver of the car was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and further assessment.

The police attended a further incident after reports that a car collided with a tree in North Walsham Road in Beeston, near Spixworth, at 9.43am.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

