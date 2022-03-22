Man taken to hospital with serious head injury after being hit by a van
Published: 3:07 PM March 22, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after he was hit by a van.
Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a van in St Vedast Street in Norwich at 11.40am on Tuesday, March 22.
The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.
His injury is not believed to be life threatening.
The road was closed shortly after the collision but it has now been reopened.
