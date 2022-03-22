Man taken to hospital with serious head injury after being hit by a van

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after he was hit by a van. - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a van in St Vedast Street in Norwich at 11.40am on Tuesday, March 22.

The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed shortly after the collision but it has now been reopened.

