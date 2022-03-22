Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man taken to hospital with serious head injury after being hit by a van

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:07 PM March 22, 2022
A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after he was hit by a van.

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after he was hit by a van. - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a van in St Vedast Street in Norwich at 11.40am on Tuesday, March 22.

The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed shortly after the collision but it has now been reopened.

