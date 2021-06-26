News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

'Unbelievable' - Police shock at skip lorry full of unsecured concrete slabs

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:48 AM June 26, 2021   
A skip lorry was stopped on Whiffler Road in Hellesdon due to its concrete slabs not being securely stored

A skip lorry was stopped on Whiffler Road in Hellesdon due to its concrete slabs not being securely stored - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was reported after driving in Norwich with concrete slabs carried in a dangerous manner. 

Officers from Acle stopped the lorry on Whiffler Road in Hellesdon on Friday. 

A social media post from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Acle RAPT stopped the skip lorry transporting concrete slabs earlier in Norwich.

"Unbelievably there was nothing in place to secure the load." 

The lorry driver was reported for the offence after being stopped outside Busseys FordStore, and was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR).


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Ian Clarke/Chris HillFOR:EDP New

Norfolk Live | Video

Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were spotted in Bowers Avenue, Norwich, on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street

Daniel Moxon and Sarah Hussain

Logo Icon
Francesca Bolingbroke and her grandfather, district and town councillor for New Costessey, John Amis

'Someone will get hurt' - Frustration over pothole near Norwich surgery

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Graffiti on the empty former Birdcage pub in Pottergate.

What next for The Birdcage in Norwich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus