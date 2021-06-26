'Unbelievable' - Police shock at skip lorry full of unsecured concrete slabs
Published: 7:48 AM June 26, 2021
A driver was reported after driving in Norwich with concrete slabs carried in a dangerous manner.
Officers from Acle stopped the lorry on Whiffler Road in Hellesdon on Friday.
A social media post from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Acle RAPT stopped the skip lorry transporting concrete slabs earlier in Norwich.
"Unbelievably there was nothing in place to secure the load."
The lorry driver was reported for the offence after being stopped outside Busseys FordStore, and was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR).
