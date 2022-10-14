Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roundabout near city closed in all directions after lorry spillage on NDR

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:02 PM October 14, 2022
Salhouse Road roundabout is closed due to a lorry spillage

Salhouse Road roundabout is closed due to a lorry spillage - Credit: Google Maps

A roundabout near the city has been closed in all directions after a lorry spillage blocked the road.

In a tweet just before 4.20pm on Friday, Norfolk Constabulary urged drivers to avoid the Salhouse Road roundabout on the A1270 NDR and find alternative routes.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the spillage was "gravel and dirt" which has caused the roundabout to become blocked and part of Salhouse Road towards Norwich to close.

Following the incident, heavy traffic is building in the area and drivers should use other routes.

