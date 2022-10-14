Roundabout near city closed in all directions after lorry spillage on NDR

A roundabout near the city has been closed in all directions after a lorry spillage blocked the road.

In a tweet just before 4.20pm on Friday, Norfolk Constabulary urged drivers to avoid the Salhouse Road roundabout on the A1270 NDR and find alternative routes.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the Salhouse Road roundabout after a lorry spillage on the A1270 Broadland Northway and to seek alternative routes. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 14, 2022

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the spillage was "gravel and dirt" which has caused the roundabout to become blocked and part of Salhouse Road towards Norwich to close.

Following the incident, heavy traffic is building in the area and drivers should use other routes.