Lorry crashes into ditch in village near Norwich
Published: 2:51 PM December 6, 2021
- Credit: Google
A road in Crostwick was blocked this morning after a lorry crashed into a ditch.
Police were called to the B1150 Norwich Road at 10:33am after the lorry had come off the road.
The vehicle's trailer blocked the road in both directions.
Recovery were called to the scene to remove the lorry and arrived at 12.50pm.
The incident caused delays to motorists on the B1150 and Hall Road.
No injuries have been reported.
