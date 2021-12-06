News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry crashes into ditch in village near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:51 PM December 6, 2021
The B1150 Norwich Road, Crostwick, between Spixworth and North Walsham

The B1150 was blocked after a lorry came off the road in Crostwick. - Credit: Google

A road in Crostwick was blocked this morning after a lorry crashed into a ditch. 

Police were called to the B1150 Norwich Road at 10:33am after the lorry had come off the road.

The vehicle's trailer blocked the road in both directions.

Recovery were called to the scene to remove the lorry and arrived at 12.50pm.

The incident caused delays to motorists on the B1150 and Hall Road.

No injuries have been reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
  2. 2 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
  3. 3 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
  1. 4 A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR
  2. 5 Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
  3. 6 Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business
  4. 7 Crime hit street gives woman 'nightmares'
  5. 8 Art marathon to be held in memory of 'talented' Emily
  6. 9 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath
  7. 10 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland. Picture: Neil Didsbury

City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of doorman Alan Grey moving in to grab knifeman

Knife Crime | Video

WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the incident on Lefroy Road last night.

Norwich Live News

Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Block Norwich

Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon