Delays on A47 after lorry bursts tyre and blocks lane

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:30 AM November 2, 2022
The incident happened along the A47

The incident happened along the A47 near Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A lorry which burst a tyre near Norwich has caused heavy delays on the A47 for motorists on their way to work this morning.

Drivers have been hit with delays of up to 20 minutes after the incident happened just after 8am on Wednesday (November 2) between the Thickthorn Roundabout turn-off and the A140 junction.

One lane of traffic on the A47 eastbound carriageway is currently blocked.

As of 10am, a police spokeswoman confirmed police remained at the scene and recovery was on the way.

