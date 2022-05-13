Driver suffers head injury in crash involving lorry and car on NDR

A lorry and a car have crashed on the NDR near Rackheath, leaving the driver of the car with head injuries - Credit: Google

A driver has suffered a head injury in a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Police were called at 2.38pm to reports of a collision on the NDR near Rackheath.

The crash happened near the Wroxham Road roundabout.

The driver of the car suffered a head injury.

A police spokeswoman has said the injury is believed to be minor.

The road was partially blocked following the crash and traffic has been building along the major road.

There is congestion on the northbound lane between the Salhouse Road roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout.

