Buses to be diverted as part of A47 to close overnight
Published: 12:03 PM November 26, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Part of the A47 is set to be temporarily closed due to drainage works.
The road between Longwater and Watton Road will be closed from 8pm until 6am on Monday, November 29 until Saturday, December 4.
In a tweet, First Eastern Counties announced that all buses in-bound to Norwich must divert via Longwater and Dereham Road but will need to omit Cringleford during the road closure.
