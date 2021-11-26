Buses to be diverted as part of A47 to close overnight

The road between Longwater and Watton Road is set to be temporarily closed overnight from Monday (November 29). - Credit: Chris Bishop

Part of the A47 is set to be temporarily closed due to drainage works.

The road between Longwater and Watton Road will be closed from 8pm until 6am on Monday, November 29 until Saturday, December 4.

🚧 A47 Longwater to Watton Road



Due to overnight closures starting from Monday, our Excel buses will be on diversion via Dereham Road into the city. Please see our website for full details. https://t.co/ls8hVxTuz9 pic.twitter.com/DNszFlbHxJ — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) November 26, 2021

In a tweet, First Eastern Counties announced that all buses in-bound to Norwich must divert via Longwater and Dereham Road but will need to omit Cringleford during the road closure.

