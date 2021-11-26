News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Buses to be diverted as part of A47 to close overnight

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:03 PM November 26, 2021
Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

The road between Longwater and Watton Road is set to be temporarily closed overnight from Monday (November 29). - Credit: Chris Bishop

Part of the A47 is set to be temporarily closed due to drainage works.

The road between Longwater and Watton Road will be closed from 8pm until 6am on Monday, November 29 until Saturday, December 4.

In a tweet, First Eastern Counties announced that all buses in-bound to Norwich must divert via Longwater and Dereham Road but will need to omit Cringleford during the road closure.

