Long delays after crash near KFC in Mile Cross

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:06 PM May 16, 2022
Updated: 6:09 PM May 16, 2022
Mile Cross Lane near KFC where there are long delays due to a crash.

Mile Cross Lane near KFC where there are long delays due to a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays in the Mile Cross area of Norwich after a crash near KFC.

Police are on the scene of the incident on Mile Cross Lane at the junction with Vulcan Lane and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

There are currently long tailbacks running past the junction with Aylsham Road travelling northbound and shorter delays travelling southbound, with tailbacks going as far back as the junction with St Faith's Road.

Disruption to the First 38 service is expected as a result of the crash.

