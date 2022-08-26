Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:04 PM August 26, 2022
Traffic at the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout near to the Chopyngs Dale Close

There were delays on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Denise Bradley

Commuters reported long delays on a busy road through a Norwich suburb this morning.

Drivers on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston were stuck in delays of about 15 minutes with cars queuing back to Salhouse Road.

It comes as workers carried out repair and maintenance work on the road, with stop and go boards in place to direct traffic.

Work is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, August 30.

One driver, who was stuck in the traffic, said: "There were delays of about 10 to 15 minutes.

"Salhouse Road is already closed from the traffic lights down to Atlantic Avenue, so people heading for the NDR are diverted."



