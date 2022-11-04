Heavy tailbacks at busy NR3 junction after crash

Reepham Road in Norwich where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers are currently facing heavy delays at a busy NR3 junction following a crash.

The accident happened at about 8.48am on the junction between Reepham Road and Cromer Road near the Boundary.

Traffic travelling southbound on Reepham Road is currently tailing back to the junction at Harlington Avenue with drivers facing long delays.

On Cromer Road traffic is also moving extremely slowly, with tailbacks to the junction with Fifers Lane and Meadow Way.

The crash is also causing long delays on Mile Cross Lane and Boundary Road.