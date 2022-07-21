Norwich suburb road to close for £22,500 pavement works

Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich is to close next month. - Credit: Google Maps

A road through a Norwich suburb is to close next month as £22,000 pavement works take place.

Work is planned to start on Monday, August 1, which will see a worn-out pavement in Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew resurfaced.

It will take about four weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions, while work will be carried out in phases and during the school summer in order to help minimise disruption.

To ensure the works are carried out safely, Laundry Lane will be closed to through traffic at the point the work is taking place.

Access to properties will be maintained from either end of the closure, however there may be some restrictions to vehicle access to individual properties as work takes place in front of driveways.

A signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

The work, will cost £22,500, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.