Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich suburb road to close for £22,500 pavement works

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:55 PM July 21, 2022
Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich is to close next month.

Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich is to close next month. - Credit: Google Maps

A road through a Norwich suburb is to close next month as £22,000 pavement works take place.

Work is planned to start on Monday, August 1, which will see a worn-out pavement in Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew resurfaced.

It will take about four weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions, while work will be carried out in phases and during the school summer in order to help minimise disruption.

To ensure the works are carried out safely, Laundry Lane will be closed to through traffic at the point the work is taking place.

Access to properties will be maintained from either end of the closure, however there may be some restrictions to vehicle access to individual properties as work takes place in front of driveways.

A signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

The work, will cost £22,500, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Businesses across Norwich have decided to close as the city reaches record-breaking temperatures

Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who had his VW Camper Van stolen last week, is relieved to have it back after it was found in Lowestoft.

Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon