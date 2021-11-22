King Street in Norwich to close again for roadworks

King Street in Norwich will close once again next month. - Credit: Google Maps

King Street in Norwich will close again next month as work to resurface the road takes place.

The road will close to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road on December 4 and 4, between 7.30am and 11pm, with a signed diversion in place.

It comes as the road is currently closed for work to improve the area for cyclists and pedestrians, and is expected to reopen at the end of November before closing again.

While pedestrian access will be maintained throughout, access to properties on King Street for cars will be restricted due to the work, with short delays possible for those living there.

If work is unable to be completed on the first weekend in December due to weather conditions then it will be rearranged for December 18 and 19.