City street to close this weekend for resurfacing work

King Street in Norwich is set to close this weekend as resurfacing work is carried out as part of an improvement project.

The road will close on December 4 and 5, between the junctions of Music House Lane and Rouen Road, from 7.30am to 11pm.

A signed diversion route will be in place for through traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

Norfolk County Council, which organised the work, aims to maintain access throughout but it said there may be occasions when a short delay is possible.

On-street parking bays between Music House Land and Rouen Road along King Street will also be suspended for the duration of the work.

A signed cycle diversion will continue to be in place via the Lady Julian Bridge, Wherry Road and Novi Sad Bridge.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

