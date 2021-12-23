News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
One lane blocked on busy city road after crash involving van and car

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM December 23, 2021
Ipswich Road crash Norwich

A lane is blocked on Ipswich Road following a crash involving an SUV and a van - Credit: Google

A lane is currently blocked on Ipswich Road in Norwich following a two-vehicle crash.

A black Toyota Rav 4 SUV and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision near the Tesco traffic lights on the A140 at 7.23am.

Police are waiting on one vehicle to be recovered.

A police spokesperson said traffic is coping well in the area.

