One lane blocked on busy city road after crash involving van and car

A lane is currently blocked on Ipswich Road in Norwich following a two-vehicle crash.

A black Toyota Rav 4 SUV and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision near the Tesco traffic lights on the A140 at 7.23am.

Police are waiting on one vehicle to be recovered.

A police spokesperson said traffic is coping well in the area.

