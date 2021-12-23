One lane blocked on busy city road after crash involving van and car
Published: 9:00 AM December 23, 2021
- Credit: Google
A lane is currently blocked on Ipswich Road in Norwich following a two-vehicle crash.
A black Toyota Rav 4 SUV and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision near the Tesco traffic lights on the A140 at 7.23am.
Police are waiting on one vehicle to be recovered.
A police spokesperson said traffic is coping well in the area.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
