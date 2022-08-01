Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays

The tortoise on the Norwich to Stansted line this afternoon. - Credit: Greater Anglia

An injured tortoise caused severe delays and cancellations to Norwich and Stansted train services after it crawled on to the line this afternoon.

The large reptile made its way on to the track at Harling Road in Larling near Thetford, at about 1.20pm and refused to budge.

It caused Stansted to Norwich services to be started at Cambridge and caused severe delays to a number of services departing and arriving at Norwich Station for about an hour.

#HarlingRoad - The large injured tortoise has been removed and all lines have now reopened. However due to the severe delays caused some services from Norwich will terminate/start from Cambridge. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 1, 2022

At about 2.30pm the tortoise was removed and normal service was resumed, however passengers are being told to expect severe delays as trains get back to usual, with some Norwich trains terminating at Cambridge.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the disruption caused to customers between Norwich and Cambridge this afternoon.

“This was due to a very large, injured tortoise on the line near Harling Road. Network Rail attended and helped the animal.

"Services were able to run from 1.25pm.

“Two trains were terminated early and one service started 20 minutes late.

"Anyone who was delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay”