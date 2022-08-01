Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays
- Credit: Greater Anglia
An injured tortoise caused severe delays and cancellations to Norwich and Stansted train services after it crawled on to the line this afternoon.
The large reptile made its way on to the track at Harling Road in Larling near Thetford, at about 1.20pm and refused to budge.
It caused Stansted to Norwich services to be started at Cambridge and caused severe delays to a number of services departing and arriving at Norwich Station for about an hour.
At about 2.30pm the tortoise was removed and normal service was resumed, however passengers are being told to expect severe delays as trains get back to usual, with some Norwich trains terminating at Cambridge.
A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the disruption caused to customers between Norwich and Cambridge this afternoon.
“This was due to a very large, injured tortoise on the line near Harling Road. Network Rail attended and helped the animal.
"Services were able to run from 1.25pm.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich flight to Majorca held up by more than 40 hours
- 2 Furious woman fears 'deadly overhanging trees could kill someone'
- 3 Delays on A47 after crash near Norwich
- 4 'Don't let city housing boom be hijacked'
- 5 Can you spot yourself marching at Norwich Pride 2022?
- 6 5 pubs in Norwich where you can play one of the UK's oldest bar games
- 7 Two-vehicle crash causing delays on NDR near Norwich Airport
- 8 Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row
- 9 Lisa Angel to hold three-day sample sale at village hall with big discounts
- 10 Seven young city folk on their struggles to get on the housing ladder
“Two trains were terminated early and one service started 20 minutes late.
"Anyone who was delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay”