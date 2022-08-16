City road closure extended for nearly three months as works continue

Roadworks taking place in the city have been extended for almost another three months.

Engineering work is being carried out in Hospital Lane at the junction with Drayton High Road in Hellesdon since Wednesday, June 1.

The existing junction is being reconfigured as part of the plans to improve the area's infrastructure for a new housing development that will see 1,000 homes built at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club.

Roadworks on Hospital Lane in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was due to be completed later this month on August 26 but today new signs were put in place alerting drivers that the completion date had been extended for almost three months.

It is now expected to be finished by November 11.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We’re working with the contractor and utilities providers to complete the works needed and, in order to accommodate all of the works required, they have been extended to the 11th of November.

"Emergency access, including to the will be maintained at all times."

The Hospital Lane roadworks are part of the Persimmon Homes project at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club funded by section 106 contributions.

The news follows months of traffic woes for people in the area which began in February after Sweet Briar Road was closed while emergency repair work due to a burst water main was completed.







