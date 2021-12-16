News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman taken to hospital after crashing into sign on NDR roundabout

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:34 AM December 16, 2021
Crash at Horsford Roundabout NDR Norwich

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a chevron sign at the Horsford roundabout on the NDR - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a sign on the NDR.

The crash happened at the Broadland Northway roundabout at Horsford at about 6am on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene and the driver, who had crashed into a chevron sign, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car remains on the roundabout and will be recovered shortly.

Elsewhere in Norwich, a Vauxhall hit a traffic island on Hall Road, blocking it at the junction with Ipswich Road.

The car was recovered and the road was cleared by 6.30am. No injuries were reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

