Woman taken to hospital after crashing into sign on NDR roundabout

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a sign on the NDR.

The crash happened at the Broadland Northway roundabout at Horsford at about 6am on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene and the driver, who had crashed into a chevron sign, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car remains on the roundabout and will be recovered shortly.

Elsewhere in Norwich, a Vauxhall hit a traffic island on Hall Road, blocking it at the junction with Ipswich Road.

The car was recovered and the road was cleared by 6.30am. No injuries were reported.

