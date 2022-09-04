Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City bus line gains new journeys to replace cancelled service

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:42 AM September 4, 2022
First buses number 25 and 25A that follow a route that allows visitors to get a good glimpse of the

The Purple Line is gaining new journeys to replace a cancelled coach service - Credit: Archant

A city bus line is adding new journeys to replace a cancelled coach service.

The First Bus Purple Line between Norwich and Horsford will be gaining four additional journeys on Sundays.

These are to replace a similarly-timed service previously operated by Completely Coach.

From Norwich to Horsford there will be new journeys at 1pm and 3pm as well as from Horsford to Norwich at 1.45pm and 3.45pm.

These journeys will operate at slightly different times from the current Completely Coach timetable.

The Monday to Sunday Purple Line services will operate unchanged.

The Completely Coach services finished on Sunday, September 4 and the new First services will operate from Sunday, September 11.

More information is available on First Bus' website.

