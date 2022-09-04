City bus line gains new journeys to replace cancelled service
- Credit: Archant
A city bus line is adding new journeys to replace a cancelled coach service.
The First Bus Purple Line between Norwich and Horsford will be gaining four additional journeys on Sundays.
These are to replace a similarly-timed service previously operated by Completely Coach.
From Norwich to Horsford there will be new journeys at 1pm and 3pm as well as from Horsford to Norwich at 1.45pm and 3.45pm.
These journeys will operate at slightly different times from the current Completely Coach timetable.
The Monday to Sunday Purple Line services will operate unchanged.
The Completely Coach services finished on Sunday, September 4 and the new First services will operate from Sunday, September 11.
Most Read
- 1 'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway
- 2 Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'
- 3 Police called to city centre theft
- 4 City road to close for five weeks for pavement upgrade
- 5 Drug driver led police on high speed chase through Norwich
- 6 '300-mile round trip just for a check up!' City's dentist crisis deepens
- 7 £1.5m home in former grounds of Norfolk’s ‘chocolate' mansion for sale
- 8 First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store
- 9 Love it or hate it? Village reacts to Western Link road plans
- 10 Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward
More information is available on First Bus' website.