Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Published: 12:47 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM June 5, 2021

The Thickthorn roundabout is extremely busy due to holiday traffic delays - Credit: Archant

Holiday traffic is building as people leave Norfolk after half-term - with tailbacks stretching four miles in some places.

Currently, traffic is queuing for four miles on the A47 eastbound from the A11 at Thickthorn Roundabout to the A140 Ipswich Road - adding around 15 minutes to drivers' journeys.

Traffic is slow near the Thickthorn Roundabout - Credit: AA Traffic Map

There are also increasing delays on the A47 eastbound in Norfolk. Since 9.30am, average speed has been at 20mph, with expected delays of around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile at Heacham, on the west Norfolk coast, delays traffic is slow on the A149 Lynn Road around the BP petrol station and on the A149 eastbound.

An accident on the Hardwick Roundabout is adding to delays in the King's Lynn area - with the road partially blocked and traffic slow on the A47 eastbound between Saddlebow Roundabout and the Hardwick Roundabout

Traffic is slow in King's Lynn due to holiday traffic and an accident - Credit: AA Traffic Map

There are delays of 10 minutes on A149 Queen Elizabeth Way westbound between the A149 and A47 Hardwick Roundabout.

There are also delays eastbound on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way between the A149 and A1076 Gayton Road.

