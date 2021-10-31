News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:30 PM October 31, 2021
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

A Norwich bus route will be diverted due to the closure of Hillcrest Road from November 1 until December 17 for road works.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A Norwich bus route will be diverted due to a road closure.

Hillcrest Road will be closed from November 1 until December 17 for road works. 

Travel company, First buses, in Norwich, said the closure will affect the red line service. 

A spokesman said: “Our red line buses will be on diversion via St Williams Way and Thor Loke. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during this closure.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Norwich Live

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Knife crime

Knife Crime

Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
St James House resident Doreen Dothan, who is calling for more to be done about inconsiderate parking near her home

Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick terrace with blue door for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon