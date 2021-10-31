Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
Published: 4:30 PM October 31, 2021
A Norwich bus route will be diverted due to a road closure.
Hillcrest Road will be closed from November 1 until December 17 for road works.
Travel company, First buses, in Norwich, said the closure will affect the red line service.
A spokesman said: “Our red line buses will be on diversion via St Williams Way and Thor Loke. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during this closure.”
