Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

A Norwich bus route will be diverted due to a road closure.

Hillcrest Road will be closed from November 1 until December 17 for road works.

Travel company, First buses, in Norwich, said the closure will affect the red line service.

A spokesman said: “Our red line buses will be on diversion via St Williams Way and Thor Loke. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during this closure.”

