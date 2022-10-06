HGV transporting tractor catches fire on NDR

Fire crews were called to a layby on the NDR at Postwick to reports of a HGV on fire - Credit: Archant

A HGV with a tractor on its trailer caught fire on the NDR this morning.

Fire crews were called to a layby on the A1270 at Postwick at 10.28am (October 6).

Police have also been called to the scene to help with road closures while crews deal with the incident.

Three appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston are in attendance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Little Plumstead roundabout has been closed.



