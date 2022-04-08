Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Hellesdon road to shut for two days for roadworks

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:49 PM April 8, 2022
Bramble Avenue in Hellesdon, Norwich

A road in Hellesdon is set to close for roadworks next week.

Bramble Avenue will undergo essential utility cover repair work.

It will take place during off-peak hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm on April 13 and April 14.

Bramble Avenue will be closed at its junction with Cromer Road and a diversion route will be in place via Heather Avenue.

Two-way lights will also be in place on Cromer Road.

Norfolk County Council would like to thank the public for their patience while the work takes place. It is aiming to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.

