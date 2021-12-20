Broken down vehicle causing heavy congestion on A11

Updated

Heavy traffic is building in the A11 near Thickthorn Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle - Credit: Mike Page

Heavy congestion has been reported on the A11 just before Thickthorn roundabout due to a broken down vehicle in the area.

Traffic is building between Wymondham and the Thickthorn roundabout heading northbound towards Norwich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said in a tweet that recovery is on its way but "traffic is very heavy".

#A11 #Norwich bound, just prior to the Thickthorn Roundabout, RAPT are on scene with a broken down vehicle. Recovery is on it's way but traffic is very heavy. #PC880 @EDP24 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 20, 2021

UPDATE: The vehicle has now been removed and all lanes are open on the A11.

#A11 Northbound Thickthorn - Vehicle removed from lane 4. All lanes now open. Thanks for your patience #NorfolkRoads 880/7007 https://t.co/8e0kDhxW0J — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 20, 2021

