Broken down vehicle causing heavy congestion on A11
Published: 4:09 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 4:26 PM December 20, 2021
Heavy congestion has been reported on the A11 just before Thickthorn roundabout due to a broken down vehicle in the area.
Traffic is building between Wymondham and the Thickthorn roundabout heading northbound towards Norwich.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said in a tweet that recovery is on its way but "traffic is very heavy".
UPDATE: The vehicle has now been removed and all lanes are open on the A11.
