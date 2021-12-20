News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Broken down vehicle causing heavy congestion on A11

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:09 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 4:26 PM December 20, 2021
The roadworks on the A11 southbound from Thickthorn roundabout are causing delays.

Heavy traffic is building in the A11 near Thickthorn Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle - Credit: Mike Page

Heavy congestion has been reported on the A11 just before Thickthorn roundabout due to a broken down vehicle in the area.

Traffic is building between Wymondham and the Thickthorn roundabout heading northbound towards Norwich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said in a tweet that recovery is on its way but "traffic is very heavy".

UPDATE: The vehicle has now been removed and all lanes are open on the A11.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

