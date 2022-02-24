Heavy traffic causes delays across city

Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweet Briar Road. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Heavy traffic is causing delays across Norwich on Thursday morning as Sweet Briar Road remains closed.

Drivers reported experiencing "gridlocked traffic" with cars at a standstill in Magdalen Street.

Elsewhere in the city, there were also heavy delays in St Crispins Road, Yarmouth Road, Martineau Lane, Newmarket Road and Dereham Road.

It comes after busy city route Sweet Briar Road was shut after a pipe burst and an embankment beneath the road fell through.

While work is ongoing for a number of weeks to fix the issue, a diversion is in place via Dereham Road, Barn Road and Aylsham Road, with delays to be expected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

