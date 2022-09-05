Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Heavy traffic on A47 near Norwich after three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:19 AM September 5, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM September 5, 2022
There is heavy congestion on the A47 following a three-vehicle crash at Arminghall near Norwich

There were heavy delays on the A47 near Norwich following a three-vehicle crash.

Two cars and a van collided on the road at Arminghall at 8.18am today (September 5).

The crash happened between the Ipswich Road and Loddon Road junction.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and no serious injuries have been reported.

There was queuing traffic between the Ipswich Road junction and up to near Whitlingham Lane.

It had cleared by 9.50am. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News
A47 News

