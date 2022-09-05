Updated
Heavy traffic on A47 near Norwich after three-vehicle crash
Published: 9:19 AM September 5, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM September 5, 2022
- Credit: Google
There were heavy delays on the A47 near Norwich following a three-vehicle crash.
Two cars and a van collided on the road at Arminghall at 8.18am today (September 5).
The crash happened between the Ipswich Road and Loddon Road junction.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and no serious injuries have been reported.
There was queuing traffic between the Ipswich Road junction and up to near Whitlingham Lane.
It had cleared by 9.50am.